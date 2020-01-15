NATIONWIDE -- Toyota and Lexus are recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty fuel pumps.
The recall includes the following 2018 and 2019 models:
Lexus:
- RX 350
- LS 500
- RC 350
- RC 300
- GS 350
- IS 300
- ES 350
- LX 570
- GX 460
Toyota:
- 4Runner
- Sienna
- Camry
- Tacoma
- Highlander
- Tundra
- Land Cruiser
- Sequoia
- Avalon (2019 only)
- Corolla (2019 only)
To check if your car is impacted by the recall, visit Toyota's recall website.
