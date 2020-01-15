NATIONWIDE -- Toyota and Lexus are recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty fuel pumps.

The recall includes the following 2018 and 2019 models:

Lexus:

  • RX 350
  • LS 500
  • RC 350
  • RC 300
  • GS 350
  • IS 300
  • ES 350
  • LX 570
  • GX 460

Toyota:

  • 4Runner
  • Sienna
  • Camry
  • Tacoma 
  • Highlander
  • Tundra 
  • Land Cruiser
  • Sequoia
  • Avalon (2019 only)
  • Corolla (2019 only)

To check if your car is impacted by the recall, visit Toyota's recall website.

