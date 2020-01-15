TAMPA, Fla. — Shake Shack is finally coming to Tampa.

Shake Shack burger joint to debut in Tampa at Midtown

Shake Shack

The popular New York-based burgers and shakes eatery will make its Bay area debut at the massive new Midtown development now under construction in Tampa.

Positioned to connect Downtown Tampa with the Westshore District, Midtown's construction is well underway on the first phase with completion expected in early 2021 at Dale Mabry Highway and Interstate 275.

“Shake Shack is an iconic brand with worldwide recognition, and is yet another first-to-market restaurant that we’re thrilled to bring to Tampa,” said Nicholas Haines, CEO, Bromley Companies. “We’ve followed Shake Shack from its first location next to our office in New York’s Madison Square Park, and appreciate the delight and appeal it has to its customers.”

Shake Shack's popularity has grown with its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs, fresh-made frozen custard and crinkle cut fries.

Plus, Shake Shack will serve wine and beer, including some from local breweries as well as Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale. Wine lovers can also enjoy a glass of Shack Red and Shack White wine.

Shake Shack will be located at Midtown’s main entrance off Cypress Street and occupy 3,200 square feet.

Shake Shack first opened as a kiosk in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2004 and has grown to more than 170 locations. Previously, the closest Bay area locations were in Orlando and Sarasota.