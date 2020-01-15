SANFORD, Fla. – A multi-million dollar waterfront project in Sanford is another step closer to becoming a reality.
Developers for Heritage Park say they’ve secured the funding and have completed the schematic design.
Here are five things to know about the project:
- It’s been a long time coming — Sanford leaders say they’ve been considering a mixed use project near the waterfront for a decade.
- The developer, Sanford Waterfront Partners, said the project includes 230 rental apartments, 36,000 square feet of retail space spread across 21 different buildings.
- Many business owners and residents in the area are looking forward to the project, hoping it will bring more people downtown and continue its revitalization.
- The Sanford Historic Preservation is expected to review the plans with in the next month or so.
- The developer wants construction to begin by the end of the year and expects the project will take two years to complete.