SANFORD, Fla. – A multi-million dollar waterfront project in Sanford is another step closer to becoming a reality.

Developers for Heritage Park say they’ve secured the funding and have completed the schematic design. 

Here are five things to know about the project: 

  1. It’s been a long time coming — Sanford leaders say they’ve been considering a mixed use project near the waterfront for a decade.   
  2. The developer, Sanford Waterfront Partners, said the project includes 230 rental apartments, 36,000 square feet of retail space spread across 21 different buildings.   
  3. Many business owners and residents in the area are looking forward to the project, hoping it will bring more people downtown and continue its revitalization. 
  4. The Sanford Historic Preservation is expected to review the plans with in the next month or so.  
  5. The developer wants construction to begin by the end of the year and expects the project will take two years to complete.   