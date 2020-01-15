KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Puerto Rican family is reunited in Central Florida after three of them evacuated the island because of the recent earthquakes.

Tanderlily Valle's mother Jeanette Ojeda, 73, and her grandmother Angelica Jimenez, 92, arrived in her Kissimmee home over the weekend.

Valle said she is relieved they are home, but there is much work to do.

Valle's mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and Valle said she only has medication for two more months.

Valle now has to set up her mother's insurance, find an oncologist, retrieve medical records from Puerto Rico, and set up medical appointments before then.

Her father, is a Vietnam war veteran, said the island looks like a warzone, which is a trigger for his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He arrived back in Central Florida Monday morning.

He lives in Tampa Bay but was in Puerto Rico during the holidays.