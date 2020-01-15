SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County chiropractor had inappropriate sexual relations with an assisted living facility resident who has dementia, investigators say.

Deputies: Assisted living facility resident with dementia sexually battered

Witnesses told investigators that they found a man in patient's room

Seminole County chiropractor has been charged with sexual battery

Seminole County Sheriff 's investigators say it happened at Atria Park of Lake Forest in Sanford.

"You have 11,000 people a day turning 65. Invariably, you’re going to have crimes against people that are more easily victimized," said Lake Mary Police Officer Zach Hudson, who often works with elderly in the area.

He says that with the large older population in Florida, the elderly are often victims of crime.

In this case, Sheriff's investigators say a worker at Atria saw a closed door, which was unusual. When she tried to open it, a chair was in the way. Eventually, she got it open. The witness told investigators that she saw Kent Klonel wearing nothing but an undershirt and tried to close to door on her.

A second witness, who came by shortly after, told deputies she saw the facility resident naked.

Klonel is a chiropractor with an office in Altamonte Springs. Attempts to reach his office by phone went unanswered.

Klonel has been charged with sexual battery and is in the Seminole County Jail.

Hudson said if you have loved ones in an assisted living facility, you need to be proactive and make sure you’re part of their daily activities.

“Look around. Ask questions. Don’t ever be afraid to ask the staff at a facility any question that is appropriate to your loved one,” he said.

“It’s all about information, and you want as much information as you can to protect your loved one.”