It might not come as a surprise to learn that half of Americans promises to get in shape as part of their New Year’s Resolutions.
It’s also pretty common for people to get bored with their gym routines or lose interest in general.
Why not try something new — like aerial acrobatics?
The Bird’s Nest in Buffalo offers a different way of working out that will make students feel like they’re flying while getting more limber.
Aerial arts combine aerial dancing with silks, trapeze skills and acrobatics to get you into shape.
Ben Madoff, the gym’s owner, said many people may think they aren’t strong enough or flexible enough to do these movements, but he says classes are tailored to all skill levels.
“We really like people to know that there is no barrier to entry,” Madoff said. “We all start on the ground, we all start not knowing quite what we are doing, but in the short amount of time, teachers are really able to take students and make them something that looks like a circus star.”
The Bird’s Nest was the first facility in the region to offer circus art classes.
A full class schedule and list of what’s available can be found here.