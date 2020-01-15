It might not come as a surprise to learn that half of Americans promises to get in shape as part of their New Year’s Resolutions.

It’s also pretty common for people to get bored with their gym routines or lose interest in general.

Why not try something new — like aerial acrobatics?

Be right back, joining the circus. This was actually pretty easy to do! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/JwL0X3TV57 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) January 15, 2020

The Bird’s Nest in Buffalo offers a different way of working out that will make students feel like they’re flying while getting more limber.

Aerial arts combine aerial dancing with silks, trapeze skills and acrobatics to get you into shape.

Ben Madoff, the gym’s owner, said many people may think they aren’t strong enough or flexible enough to do these movements, but he says classes are tailored to all skill levels.

April is my instructor this morning, next she’s showing us how to use these silks! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/4DvW7CFjhv — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) January 15, 2020

“We really like people to know that there is no barrier to entry,” Madoff said. “We all start on the ground, we all start not knowing quite what we are doing, but in the short amount of time, teachers are really able to take students and make them something that looks like a circus star.”

The Bird’s Nest was the first facility in the region to offer circus art classes.

I don’t think I’m ready for this move, but it’s something people can work up to! Definitely a different way of working out and a way to make it fun this time of year when motivation might feel tough! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/pj0aFTiNie — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) January 15, 2020

A full class schedule and list of what’s available can be found here.