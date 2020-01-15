PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — In just a few months, Port Canaveral in Brevard County is making history once again. Cruise Terminal 3 complex, the port's biggest and most expensive project, will be complete.

Here are five things you should know about the huge project:

1. This terminal will become the year-round home of Carnival Cruise Line’s 180,000-ton Mardi Gras.

2. The two-story, 188,000-square-foot passenger facility has an adjacent six-story parking garage to handle 1,800 vehicles.

3. The economic impact is about $3.2 billion statewide and within a year created more than 32,000 jobs.

4. The terminal is expected to cost $163 million and will be equipped with facial recognition.

5. The entire project will be substantially complete by May 2020, will have its grand opening in July, and will be ready for the Mardi Gras’ arrival in November.