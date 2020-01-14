A town of Tonawanda industrial site will soon be under new ownership.

The former Huntley Generating Station is set to be sold to WB Huntley Redevelopment LLC.

Last April, NRG Energy announced it had found a potential buyer for the site, but the name was not disclosed at the time.

The Tonawanda Town Board had tried to acquire a portion of the property through eminent domain.

The property on River Road shut down in 2016 with NRG Energy officials cleaning up the property and looking for potential suitors ever since.

An NRG spokesperson released a statement saying “This is an important step in the sales process. Closing is contingent upon satisfactory due diligence and other matters."