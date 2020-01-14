DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Daytona Beach in connection to $20,000 worth of stolen guitars, signed by some of the most legendary artists in music history.

Police responded to “O.K. Pawn Shop” after getting a tip from the store manager that a guitar they were looking for, signed by Van Halen, was brought into the business.

It’s part of a case police have been working since December where eight signed guitars were stolen out of a storage unit. The owner of the guitars put them there while his home was being renovated.

“Something in my brain told me, ‘I’d be better taking it to Hyde Park,’ because it was built like a fortress, and I took them over there,” said Jack Baker, who decorates his walls with the guitar.

However, Baker claims the unit was found unlocked with his guitars missing.

“I think as near as I can determine… I must have left it unlocked,” Baker said.

.@DaytonaBchPD recovered one of the missing signed guitars at OK pawn shop. Police say several were stolen out of a storage facility. They say this guitar has the signatures of Van Halen @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/kkXOj31c3A — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) January 14, 2020

The pawn shop manager said a man showed up Tuesday looking to pawn this guitar for $200. He recognized the guitar but told the man he was going to call an expert but instead called police.

“Now that we know that there is at least one that was found in a pawn shop, we are certainly going to be looking at that angle a lot more carefully,” said Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police identified the man as Jeremy Andrewlavage and arrested him.

“I hate thieves," Baker said. "They are the worst on earth, so I am glad that he got caught, and I am excited about getting my guitar back”

While they were able to recover one other guitar, signed by Bob Dylan, they are still looking for six more signed by Paul McCartney, U2, and other stars.

“We are hoping that this person will eventually lead us to the other guitars that we are looking for,” Bendayan said.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, this is still an active investigation and charges are still pending.

