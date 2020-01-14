WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name the impeachment managers on Wednesday for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

What is an impeachment manager, you ask?

The impeachment rules available on the Senate.gov describe the impeachment managers as a prosecutor in this political trial.

They outline the case against the president.

The 100 member Senate becomes the jury.

There are no restrictions on the number of house managers.

Although, only one can participate in opening statements and two can do final arguments.

When the Senate begins the case, the Sergeant at Arms makes a proclamation ‘‘All persons are commanded to keep silence, on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting..."

Therefore, like in a regular courtroom, the jury cannot speak.

Senators can ask questions to managers, witnesses or the president's counsel.

It must be in writing.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is the presiding judge.

Only three members of Congress are still there of the 13 impeachment managers during the Clinton Impeachment trial.

They include Reps. Steve Chabot and Jim Sensenbrenner and Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was then in the House of Representatives.