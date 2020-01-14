Fredonia is a finalist.

The town found out early Tuesday morning it is one of five finalists for a Hulu show that helps revitalize small towns, one small business at a time.

Now there’s a one-week voting period to try and get Fredonia selected to be featured on Small Business Revolution, hosted by Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman.

The winner will then get help from a crew of professionals to revitalize an update some businesses within the town which will be a catalyst for change for the entire community.

THEY MADE IT TO THE TOP FIVE https://t.co/M86HTVjUVo — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) January 14, 2020

The Fredonia Opera House was filled with people awaiting the results. They jumped to their feet with the news.