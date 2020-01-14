Fredonia is a finalist.
The town found out early Tuesday morning it is one of five finalists for a Hulu show that helps revitalize small towns, one small business at a time.
Now there’s a one-week voting period to try and get Fredonia selected to be featured on Small Business Revolution, hosted by Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman.
The winner will then get help from a crew of professionals to revitalize an update some businesses within the town which will be a catalyst for change for the entire community.
The Fredonia Opera House was filled with people awaiting the results. They jumped to their feet with the news.