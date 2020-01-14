With the Queen City going through a renaissance, more construction is to be expected all across Buffalo.

But when it comes to redeveloping the former Women & Children’s Hospital, neighbors are concerned they’re not being included in the process of transforming the site into Elmwood Crossing, a mixed-use project that will feature townhomes.

“They are monolithic looking,” said resident Catherine Gillespie when asked about townhomes proposed to be built in the vicinity of 188 West Utica Street.

The construction of the 20 units would result in the demolition of two freestanding homes nearby, which many consider historic parts of the community.

“We all hope the days of urban renewal are over and that we’re looking towards preserving our historical density and our fabric, these two houses are an important part of that,” said neighbor Deborah Williams.

People who went to Buffalo’s Planning Board meeting Monday night described the townhomes as not fitting in with the community and looking too suburban. They even went so far to compare them to college dorms.

“There’s no reason that they can’t be more interesting and give a little more variety to the façade,” Gillespie said.

Residents welcome the new housing but want developers to preserve the uniqueness and historic feel of the area. That led the planning board to ask developers to make changes with their plans.

“The development team maintains that it is a great urban style project with those entrances coming in across the street, I think with some modifications that we could make with these, we can deliver to those people we heard from today,” said Amy Nagy, the development director of Sinatra and Company Real Estate.

The board wants to see what the development could look like with façade changes and without the home demolitions.

“We know based on experience that we’ve had through the community process and when you get to this point it does make the project better,” Nagy said.

Once changes are made, the project will be presented to the board again.