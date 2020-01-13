ORLANDO, Fla. — Many came out to the Florida Gun Shows ' event in Orlando over the weekend.

People took interest in new, antique guns

Some took classes in concealed weapon permits

The show has called itself the largest gun promoter in the state and gun enthusiasts checked out at all different kinds of firearms, from new to antiques.

Some also took classes for concealed weapon permits at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.

"We're very heavy on teaching the Florida statutes as it relates to the use of force and the use of deadly force. It is important to know what you can and can't do as it relates to carrying your firearms. So education is going to be paramount if you're going to make the decision to carry a firearm on your person," said John Helms of the Florida Gun Shows.

The show also offered a chance for people to buy, sell and trade firearms.