TITUSVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in 42 years, the Valiant Air Command Museum's will keep its Warbird Airshow grounded in 2020.

Airshow founded in 1977

Decision made by majority vote

To learn more, visit https://www.valiantaircommand.com/2021-space-coast-warbird-airshow

The museum's board of directors voted on the issue late last year. They attributed the majority vote decision to the event having become cost-prohibitive for a 100 percent volunteer, nonprofit organization.

The board also cited financial hardships the museum has endured, with sponsorships and donations declining in the past five years.

One of the museum's volunteers, Retired Navy Captain Bob Munsey, made a 29 year career out of his passion for planes.

“Received an appointment to the Naval Academy from President Kennedy, I was one of the last ones appointed before his assassination,” Munsey explained. “I served on four different aircraft carriers, the Roosevelt, the Midway and the Eisenhower.”

Munsey said he helps with permitting for the Warbird Airshow, and has spent 12 years restoring a warbird at the museum because he's passionate about the nonprofit and wants to preserve history.

He confirmed that the cost of fuel is expensive, so the museum is focusing their efforts on making room to salvage more warbirds.

“This year, we got offered aircrafts that we had to turn down because we don't have hanger space," he said. "So we are putting our efforts this year in building a new hanger so we can start accepting planes offered to us."

In the meantime Munsey, who still loves to fly, took to the skies in a Ford Tri-Motor from the 1920's, the aircraft that redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

The aircraft, nicknamed "Tin Goose," is making a tour all over the state, giving civilians and veterans a chance to step back in time by paying a small fee.

The tour wrapped up a stop in Brevard County today. Their next stop is Vero Beach.