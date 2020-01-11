ORLANDO, Fla. — Cases and cases and cases and cases of Girl Scout cookies.

On Saturday Girl Scout troops from across Central Florida sorted, counted, and loaded 86,000 cases of Girl Scout cookies for sale and distribution throughout the area.

The Girl Scouts of Citrus Council calls it the annual Mega Cookie Drop. Scouts from the six counties that make up the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council were on hand to collect their cookie orders.

If you haven't put in your cookie order yet, Girl Scout cookies will be available around the region from January 12 to March 1.