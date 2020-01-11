COCOA, Fla. — A search is underway for the driver who hit a Brevard County Deputy and left the scene.

The deputy spotted a car that matched a stolen vehicle description in the Save-a-Lot Foods parking lot in Cocoa on Dixon Boulevard Friday.

When he approached the car, investigators say he opened fire to defend himself because the driver was heading right toward him.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators are still searching for a black four-door Volkswagen sedan involved.