ORLANDO, Fla. — A Polk County school board member is alerting teachers that they could face firing if they attend a rally in Tallahassee Monday.

It's believed at least 1,000 Polk County teachers will go to the statewide rally for better funding for public schools and fair pay education employees on Monday at the Capitol building. The rally is taking place the day before the state of the annual Florida Legislative Session.

The school district is scrambling to cover classrooms that Monday.

Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend posted a letter on his Facebook page. The letter, purportedly from the Florida Dept. of Education, said the number of teachers planning to attend the rally could amount to an organized "failure to report for duty," and constitutes a strike, which is illegal under Florida law.

The letter goes on to say that employees who violate that strike provision may be fired. It also says that any organization (like a teachers union) that violates the strike provision can be fined up to $20,000 a day and have its bargaining agent certification revoked or suspended.

The teachers say they are using paid time off in order to attend the rally.

So far it appears the state has only issued a letter like this to Polk County.

We're checking with surrounding counties in Central Florida and the Tampa area, and so far none of them are running into the same issue with large numbers of teachers calling out Monday.

Many of the school districts tell Spectrum News that teachers are also not required to tell the district why they need the time off.

Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel contributed to this report.