ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services took in over 70 cats from a home this week, and they need the public's help in finding them homes.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees for any of the 71 cats, which were surrendered by the owner on Thursday during an eviction. People will find a neon pink sticker on cages at the shelter that says "free to adopt me." Once they're adopted, they can be scheduled for spay/neuter surgery, and also receive a rabies vaccine and microchip.

The shelter says it is currently housing nearly 300 cats and kittens with these new arrivals. The shelter is asking for the community's help in adopting, fostering and finding rescue for the cats.