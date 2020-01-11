ORLANDO, Fla. — This Sunday will mark 10 years since Haiti was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that decimated the Caribbean nation.

Spectrum News 13 checked in with people in Central Florida who were in Haiti when the earthquake struck. Here’s what we learned:

1. New Missions in Orlando continues to help Haitians after 37 years in the country.

2. Dozens of people with New Missions were in Haiti back on January 12, 2010 when the earthquake struck.

3. The U.S. military rescued the missionaries and volunteers with New Missions using helicopters.

4. New Missions continues to take trips back to Haiti, and is delivering 15,000 shoeboxes full of toiletries, toys, and other items to their schools in Haiti.

5. Some involved in the January 2010 mission trip will join others for a discussion about the quake and lessons that can be learned from it Sunday, January 12 2020 at 11a.m. at First Baptist Winter Garden​.