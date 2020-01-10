ORLANDO, Fla. — A 26-year-old Windermere man surrendered to Orlando police early Thursday after allegedly firing an “AR-style” semi-automatic rifle in downtown Orlando after he was punched in the face in a night club, an arrest report said. No one was shot.

Ryan Sarjoo was charged with open carrying of firearms.

Suspect was also armed with a 40-caliber Glock handgun.

Video surfaced Friday but not released by police

Police are recommending the State Attorney’s Office add an additional charge against Ryan Sarjoo of discharging a firearm in public.

Video showing an armed Sarjoo surfaced Friday but was not released by police.

“The Orlando Police Department arrested Ryan Sarjoo on 1-9-20 for his unlawful actions in downtown Orlando,” Chief of Police Orlando Rolón said in statement Friday. “Today, we were made aware of recorded video of this incident. The Orlando Police will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to request any and all additional charges be filed, as this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

Sarjoo has since bonded out of the Orange County Jail.

OPD was dispatched to Sout Orange Avenue and East Pine Street at just before 3 a.m. Thursday after getting a report about an armed assault emergency.

“As I was driving south on Orange Avene near Central, I saw several people running from the area,” a police report said.

The officer spotted Sarjoo “walking west in the middle of E Pine Street between S Orange Ave and S Court Ave with a black rifle (AR style) in his hands,” the report noted.

Police did not provide a more detailed description of the rifle.

Sarjoo put the rifle on passenger floorboard of a BMW sedan parked on East Pine Street.

“After a moment. Sarjoo came out from behind the BMW, without the rifle in sight and holding his hands in the air,” the report said. “Because Sarjoo had his hands in the air, and they were free of weapons, officers ordered Sarjoo to walk towards the police.”

Sarjoo lifted up his shirt, removed a Glock tucked into his waistline, and dropped the firearm on the ground.

He got on his knees with his hands in the air. Officers placed him on his stomach and handcuffed him. Other officers secured the weapons.

A witness said he was on East Pine Street when he saw two men arguing and called police. One was Sarjoo, and the other was an unidentified man.

“Sarjoo grabbed a rifle and shot into the air,” he report said. “Sarjoo appeared intoxicated. Sarjoo put the rifle into the BMW and cocked a handgun and put it into his pants.”

Then police showed up and Sarjoo surrendered.

Sarjoo told police he was outside one of the clubs and two or three people surrounded him.

“Someone punched Sarjoo in the face so he went back to his car and grabbed his handgun out of the glove compartment. Sarjoo then got his AR style rifle out of the back seat area and handed his handgun to a friend in case the friend needed to use it,” the report added.

Sarjoo told police he spotted the people who punched him coming at him on East Pine Street, so he fired a warning shot from the rifle in their direction.

He aimed slightly above them so he did not hit them, the report noted.

“Sarjoo did not appear to understand he made the wrong decision in firing his gun, because people wanted to fight him,” the report said. “Sarjoo made no attempt to call the police and said he did not have time (even though he had time to get two guns out of his car).”

Police took his weapons as evidence. Officials found the shell casing.