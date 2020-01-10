ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF Provost Elizabeth Dooley was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, the university's interim president says.

UCF provost placed on administrative leave, interim president says

Elizabeth Dooley has been in provost role since October 2018

Interim president: "This past year has been especially difficult"

The announcement was made in a short statement on UCF's website .

Dooley "agreed this decision allows her to temporarily step away while we work to fully understand concerns that have been raised, and I appreciate her commitment to cooperate," Interim President Thad Seymour Jr. said.

The statement didn't specify what the concerns were, what other actions have been taken, or what steps would be done going forward.

"Times of transition are always stressful, and I know this past year has been especially difficult for our university," Seymour said.

Dooley became UCF's first female and first African American provost when she was appointed in October 2018. She replaced Dale Whittaker, who was promoted to UCF president.