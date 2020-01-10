ORLANDO, Fla. – More people are moving to Florida than any other state, according to U-Haul.

The moving company released its latest list of "Top Growth States," which puts the Sunshine State as the No. 1 moving destination in the United States. Texas previously held that title.

"Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade," U-Haul Company of Orlando president Miguel Caminos said in a news release. "Central Florida is really booming. I can't think of any major suburb where there aren't home developments or new shopping centers being built."

U-Haul based its results on the number of U-Haul trucks entering the state versus the number exiting in 2019.

So where did people settle once arriving in Florida? Kissimmee, Ocala, West Palm Beach, Port Saint Lucie and the Bradenton-Sarasota corridor were the top places, according to U-Haul.

