ORLANDO, Fla. — In a week of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, there’s a growing call for peace in Central Florida. People rallied outside of City Hall in Orlando Thursday to oppose war.

“Diplomacy is the way. Peace is the way, and it is possible and attainable,” said Grayson Lanza, one of the organizers of the grassroots effort. “I'm doing this because I believe in a better America, in a better world, and I also believe in the humanity of every person including Iranians.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando was one of the speakers.

“War leads to innocent people dying. War does not lead to a democratic Iran. We as Americans have been through an endless war already, so we come together to really declare peace and diplomacy first in the case of Iran and to also stand in solidarity with Democrats and Republicans who agree,” she said.

The democrat is also the first Iranian-American elected to serve Florida.

“We were very fortunate that no U.S. troops were killed this week, and I have no doubt that if they were killed, we would be at war right now, because that type of act by the Iranian government would be absolutely a call for war. And that's what scares me is that you can't do tit for tat with a government like the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Eskamani said.

The Orlando event was part of the National Day of Action held across the country Thursday. ​