GROVELAND, Fla. — A Groveland business owner is facing charges for illegally dumping tires on private property in Lake County.

State investigators started looking into this last month and say they found more than 10,000 tires.

Here are five things you should know about the case:

1. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection received a complaint about a large number of used tires being dumped on private property.

2. The investigation began December 12, 2017.

3. Ron Weeks, 53, the owner of Weeks Tire and Disposal and sales, was arrested and charged with a felony and two misdemeanors.

4. Weeks posted bail and has begun the process of clearing out the tires.

5. The DEP has made several other arrests statewide that have resulted in over 75 felony and misdemeanor charges.​

