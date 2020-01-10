TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning due to reports of a potentially armed suspect near the Tanker Way gate area on the base, according to MacDill officials.

The base was notified by St. Pete police after a domestic incident occurred at an apartment complex, according to St. Pete Police PIO Yolanda Fernandez.

Fernandez said police had reason to believe the suspect may have been heading near the base, but did not say why. Police also said the suspect may have fired a gun at the apartment complex, but that is still being investigated.

The base was placed on lockdown out of precaution. Fernandez also said the St. Pete SWAT Team was doing a training drill at MacDill Friday morning, which may have made the situation appear to be more severe than it actually was.

Just after 7 a.m., an alert was issued saying the base was on lockdown due to an "active shooter situation" near the entrance to the control tower.

By 8 a.m., local authorities had confirmed there was no active shooter and the lockdown was lifted, with the exception of the Tanker Way gate, which remains closed until further notice.

*LOCKDOWN HAS BEEN LIFTED*

Please reference our Facebook page for updates - we will continue to update information as soon as possible. https://t.co/6oCsUUsWtK pic.twitter.com/DNf6jNJFq0 — MacDill AFB (@MacDill_AFB) January 10, 2020

Despite some reports, there is no active shooter on MacDill. If you have any questions, please call @TampaPD or @MacDill_AFB. #teamhcso #SheriffChadChronister — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) January 10, 2020

St. Pete police are continuing to search for the suspect, and according to Fernandez, police do not believe the public is in any danger.

UPDATE// ⁦@HCSOSheriff⁩ confirms there is no active shooter on MacDill Air Force Base. The base appears to be open, but emergency vehicles are still making their way in. Lockdown alert first came through at 7:13 a.m. ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/orQpi4GOMJ — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) January 10, 2020

MacDill AFB is home to the HQ for US Central Command (USCENTCOM) and US Special Operations Command.

Here is the original alert issued:

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.