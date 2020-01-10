KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A judge granted the motion to significantly reduce Angel Luis Rivera’s bond.

He’s charged in connection to the murder of Nicole Montalvo.

Angel’s attorney Frank Bankowitz told Spectrum News 13 that the portion his client would have to pay to bail out is about $16,000 — still too much for the Rivera family to afford.

Montalvo’s family was in court Friday morning, the first time her parents sat at a public hearing.

Their daughter's remains were found buried in the backyard of her in-laws Wanda and Angel Rivera in October 2019.

Angel Luis Rivera is in court for an “add on” hearing. He is being accused with: abuse of a dead body and not reporting a death to the medical examiner in the case of Nicole Montalvo. Montalvo was found dismembered in the backyard of his home. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/SSB80alqsa — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) January 10, 2020

Angel is not being officially charged with murder. He is being charged with abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death, for now.

During the hearing when the lawyer for the State Attorney’s Office asked about travel, Angel said he’s been to Ecuador in the past to do mission work in South America.

However, if he were to bond out, he cannot travel out of the area and must turn in his passport.

If he bails out, Angel cannot have contact with the Montalvo’s family, his codefendants, nor can he return to the crime scene — his home.

His bond is now set to $160,000 instead of $350,000.