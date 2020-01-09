A couple of big additions could be on the way at a Town of Tonawanda business park.

Developers of the Riverview Solar Technology Park on Riverwalk Parkway proposed some ideas for new developments at a town board meeting Wednesday.

They're proposing more parking for the new Amazon delivery station. That would be completed in the first half of this year.

Developers also want to add a 22-acre solar farm.

”This solar farm will be the largest one going up in the town of Tonawanda so far, so there are issues that will have to be looked at for that,” said Ken Swanekamp, chair of the town’s planning board. “For the Amazon project, I think most people will realize they operate outside the normal model their way of dealing with employees, contractors, delivers, their model of having different facilities for different uses is different than what we've seen in the past.”

A vote to approve these projects is expected at the planning board's next meeting in February.