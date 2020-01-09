ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — a day where people show support for those who wear the shield in their community.

In Orlando and Orange County, it's also a day to remember Lt. Debra Clayton of the Orlando Police Department and Deputy First Class Norman Lewis with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were killed three years ago in the manhunt for the now convicted killer Markeith Loyd .

To honor her son, Norma Lewis, the mother of Norman Lewis continues to make food deliveries to schools that have a food pantry.

According to Norma Lewis, her son donated food to those in need for years. She also says that that's what she did was when she was a child, and her son carried on the torch.

This afternoon Lewis delivered a truckload of food to Union Park Elementary.

"My son loved to eat," Norma Lewis said. "He shared what he loved to those who needed it most."

Norma Lewis says the past year has been tough, but hopes the upcoming case for Markeith Loyd will bring closure.

"Justice being served," Lewis said. "However the law applies, it’s going to be OK."

On Thursday, Norma Lewis, with assistance from Orange County Sheriff’s Office, delivered food to four schools and one church.