LAKELAND, Fla. — A 50-year-old Lakeland motorcycle police officer was killed in a crash Thursday morning on his way to work.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Paul Dunn was killed just before 6 a.m. when his motorcycle for unknown reasons collided with and drove over a raised concrete median between the north and southbound lanes on Lakeland Highlands Road just south of Lake Miriam Drive.

This caused Officer Dunn to lose control of the motorcycle. Officer Dunn and the motorcycle came to rest in the inside (left) lane of the northbound roadway.

Fatal crash involving motorcycle police officer in Lakeland

Paul Dunn, 50, killed in the crash just before 6 a.m.

Crash investigation ongoing

He was operating his agency Harley Davidson Police Road King motorcycle.

Officer Dunn was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:53 a.m. at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Authorities are conducting a fatal crash investigation, as it occurred in the unincorporated area of Lakeland. It is unknown at this time if another vehicle is involved.

#BREAKING: Very tragic news to wake up to this morning. @LakelandPD officer Paul Dunn has died.The @PolkCoSheriff said he was on his department issued motorcycle when he hit a median and lost control.He died in the hospital.This happened on Lakeland Highlands Road. #BN9Polk @BN9 pic.twitter.com/MHerOjHUzI — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) January 9, 2020