SANFORD, Fla. – Macy's is closing its store at the Seminole Towne Center in Sanford.

The closure will impact over 100 employees, according to documents filed with the state.

"Job eliminations are expected to be permanent, and are scheduled to occur between March 17, 2020 and March 30, 2020," the documents said.

Macy's hasn't revealed the exact date for the store's closure.

The Sanford location is among several stores the company plans to close this year, including the Indian River Mall location in Vero Beach and the Pompano Citi Centre location in Pompano Beach.

Clearance sales are reportedly set to begin at the closing stores this month.

Macy's stores still remaining in the Central Florida area include Altamonte Mall, Mall at Millenia, Florida Mall and Orlando Fashion Square.