PUERTO RICO — Spectrum News has a crew in Puerto Rico covering damage from the earthquakes that hit the island since December 28, 2019.

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn on Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages, and severely cracking some homes.

However, the strongest quake hit Tuesday as a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rattled the U.S. territory, which the island is still feeling aftershocks from.

Tuesday's quake resulted in nearly 300,000 people left without water and power outages occurring across the southern part of the island.

President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Wednesday, freeing up federal disaster assistance.

