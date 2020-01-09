WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has voted to move forward with a war powers resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to take further military action in Iran without Congressional approval.

House Concurrent Resolution 83 passed 224 to 194 and would "terminate" U.S. military action against Iran without the approval of Congress.

It's nonbinding, meaning it's more symbolic than legal, but Democrats say it's a reminder that the Constitution requires Congressional approval to go to war and said conflict with Iran would have serious consequences that deserve public consideration.

Both the House and Senate are introducing their own legislation proposals to put control of military actions in the hands of Congress.

The move comes in the aftermath of a Trump administration briefing on the killing of high-ranking Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Several Florida lawmakers broke with their parties: Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of the Panhandle and Francis Rooney of the Naples area voted yes on the resolution, while Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Orlando voted no.

JUST IN - @RepStephMurphy, a former Pentagon national security specialist votes no on the War Powers Resolution: "I voted against the War Powers Resolution today because I am not prepared to unduly limit our nation’s ability to respond to different contingencies that may arise." pic.twitter.com/cCveJmzOgP — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 9, 2020

"It's an insult to the Constitution," Republican Sen. Ran Paul of Kentucky said. "The Constitution said the power to declare war was to be given to Congress. They specifically did not give that power to the president."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that the measure would move to the House floor today.

"Last week, in our view, the president, the administration, conducted a provocative, disproportionate airstrike against Iran, which endangered Americans, and did so without consulting Congress," Pelosi said.

Members of the Trump administration and many Republicans contend the president's actions fall under a law signed a week after 9/11 granting presidents the authority to use force against terrorists and nations that harbor them.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.