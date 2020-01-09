DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A dispute that began in Froggy’s Saloon spilled outside and ended in a shooting in Daytona Beach early Thursday that sent a man to a hospital in critical condition, a report said.

Nikko S. Pires arrested by Daytona Beach Police

Suspect identified as J. Moore in critical condition

Officer on patrol spotted truck, flagged down

The suspected shooter, Nikko S. Pires, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

The victim, only identified by police as J. Moore, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was in critical condition.

Large sections of an arrest report released by Daytona Beach were blacked out.

An officer was on patrol at 3:30 a.m. in the area of 100 block of South Grandview Avenue when he noticed a white four-door Dodge Ram turn south on South Grandview Avenue from Harvey Avenue and “seemed to be in a hurry.”

The move didn’t break any laws. So the officer followed the truck to 8 Grandview Ave., where several people flagged down the officer, saying “he’s been shot.” That location is north of Main Street near Froggy’s Saloon, 800 Main St.

The officer spotted Moore on the ground. A witness said the gunman was in a white Dodge Ram. The officer called dispatch, and other officers responded and pulled over Pires.

After a crime scene was set up, the officer noticed three shell casings on the ground by the victim. The casings were from a 9mm Glock-style gun, similar to the pink and black one tucked into the waist band of the suspected shooter.

Witnesses told officers Moore and Pires got into a verbal dispute of an unknown nature inside Froggy’s Saloon. What happened next is unclear from the report.

But a witness apparently told police they witnessed the shooting outside of the saloon.