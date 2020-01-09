DeWitt Planning and Zoning Director Andrew Worden looked over blueprints for a 112,000 square foot warehouse. A Western New York based developer is planning to build a distribution center on Kirkville Road, right off of 481.

"I thought it was fantastic,” said Worden. “Any proposal of this nature coming in this size is always good. You know, we scrutinize these things pretty well. We look to see the negative impacts. Obviously, the positive impacts are pretty obvious."

One of those impacts is 200 new jobs. A national logistics company is looking to move in to the site. Once it opens it will be a 24/7 operation, processing normal household goods and delivering them.

"Trends come and go,” said Worden. “I don't think the e-commerce trend is going anywhere soon. I think that's just going to escalate."

One of Worden's main concerns is traffic. The plan says 30 semi-trucks will be coming and going every day. Worden says he's also worried about noise and fumes.

"At this point we are really still beginning the stages of this and we don't fully know what the impacts are going to be, but that's why we have a pretty lengthy process to plan this out," Worden said.

Once approved, construction will take about 10 months, and it could spawn more construction. Worden says most of the neighboring properties are zoned commercial.

"I really think that once this does get off the ground, this whole area is going to see some smaller spinoff type uses," said Worden.

Again, the tenant is unknown, but the developer is building a similar-sized distribution center for Amazon near Buffalo.

There is a planning board meeting on Thursday and the developer is expected to give a presentation then.