CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is a city known for new development and tearing down old buildings. But one tech company is betting on the region's history to help attract millennial job seekers.

Cloudgenera is doubling it’s staff, and planning to house 80 to 100 employees at Camp North End this May.

The 75-acre site used to be a place where Model-T cars and Hercules missiles were manufactured.

Cloudgenera founder & CEO Brian Kelly believes the state’s historic sites can be an advantage for companies needing to compete with Silicon Valley for tech talent.

“What Silicon Valley lacks, and they’ll never be able to compete with our market, is this old history,” Kelly said. “You know if you think about the industrial revolution and where all these old buildings are, they’re all over here on the East coast.”

Cloudgenera will be the single largest employee base at Camp North End up to this point.