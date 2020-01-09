ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Amazon Alexa device helped tip off the family of a 90-year-old assistant living facility resident that the man was being robbed, police in a beachside Florida city say.

Police: Family of assisted living facility resident got notification from Alexa

Family member rushed over to facility, found stranger inside relative's room

Investigators say suspect may have robbed other elderly residents in area

Ormond Beach Police said that on December 22, 2019, a family member of a resident at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility on Wilmette Avenue got a notification from an Amazon Alexa that someone was in the room of their 90-year-old relative.

The family member rushed over to the facility to find that Russell Bannister was in the elderly man's room and confronted him, investigators say. The intruder fled but was quickly taken into custody by officers.

Investigators say that Bannister not only stole that elderly man's credit cards but has been linked to robberies at other assisted living facilities in the area.

Police are encouraging families who have relatives staying at those facilities to ensure they haven't been robbed. If you suspect you've been victimized, contact Ormond Beach Police Sgt. Tom Larsen by phone, 386-676-3520 or email at tom.larsen@ormondbeach.org .