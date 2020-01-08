ORLANDO, Fla. – Regal Cinemas is dumping Coke for Pepsi, the company announced Wednesday.

Regal Cinemas switching to Pepsi

Coca-Cola was the theater chain's drink of choice

The change will take effect this spring

"You are everything I never knew I always wanted," Regal tweeted to Pepsi.

The theater chain will begin carrying Pepsi products in its theaters starting this spring.

In addition to Pepsi, Regal's theaters will carry other PepsiCo products, including Mountain Dew, Lifewater, Bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf and AMP Game Fuel.

"Pepsi is a brand that understand the powerful connectivity of entertainment and shares our passion for creating moments of pure enjoyment for our fans," said John Curry, Regal's senior vice president of food service, in a statement.

Pepsi was once the drink of choice for Regal Cinemas before the company switched to Coca-Cola in 2002. Coke provides beverages for nearly every major theater chain, including AMC Theatres and Cinemark.

To celebrate the reignited partnership with Pepsi, Regal said it will be offering exclusive limited-time product offer and entertainment sneak peeks, but didn't provide any details.