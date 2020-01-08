WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A school crossing guard was pinned under a vehicle in a three-car crash Wednesday in Winter Garden, police said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at State Road 50 and Avalon Road.

Three people were injured, one critically. Police didn't say whether the crossing guard was the person in critical condition. The conditions of the other two people were not released. All were sent to hospitals.

The eastbound lanes of S.R. 50 at Avalon will be closed for several hours for traffic investigators, who will determine whether charges will be filed, police said.

