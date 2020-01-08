First Bally Total Fitness closed, now Athletic Apex.

"It was really disappointing,” said Mike Shannon, a former member of Athletic Apex. “It was kind of a low-blow and I'm going to have a difficult time finding a place I enjoy just as much."

Athletic Apex at Destiny USA opened in June 2018, but shut down on Sunday.

The owner says it's due to challenges at the location.

Management notified members by email the day before — a closure many didn't see coming.

"I almost came Monday morning completely unaware they closed down, then I got the news,” said Shannon.

"Everything was super rushed,” said Alfred Morgan, another former member. “If they gave us more of a two weeks advanced notice, it would have been great."

However, former personal trainer Shane Kelly had a gut feeling things were going downhill.

"We found out that they possibly owed back rent and I started asking some probing questions that couldn't be answered,” said Kelly. “As months went on, machines stayed broken, towels weren't being ordered, things like that."

Court documents show Destiny USA is suing Athletic Apex for failing to pay rent. It says as of July 2019, Athletic Apex owes more than $400,000. But some members feel they are also bearing the brunt.

"I've received 20-25 texts and phone calls from ex-clients and members if I know somehow, someway they can get refunded,” said Kelly. “It's unfortunate that many clients and members ultimately paid for a service that couldn't be fulfilled."

Management transferred people to Elevate Fitness in Liverpool and Dewitt, honoring existing memberships and prices.

The owner says he wanted to ensure members continue their goals by providing an alternate elite location and the majority of the members are satisfied with the transition.

However, some say it's a trip they don't want to take.

"It actually is in the contract that the gym has the right to transfer memberships over to another facility,” said Melanie McGovern, the Upstate NY Better Business Bureau communications director. “So, it's really important when you are signing up for the gym, you read that contract thoroughly."

McGovern also recommends reading reviews, taking a tour, and calculating costs before you sign.

"People can still file complaints with us,” said McGovern. “This company does have a C minus rating. So, there are problems somewhere along the line."

Some gyms are offering exclusive deals for Athletic Apex members such as Conan’s Gym and Champions Fitness Center.

A mall representative says they're disappointed by the closing, but they have several new tenants coming this year.