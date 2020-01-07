OLDSMAR, Fla. — A massive house fire in Pinellas County is now under investigation.



More than 30 firefighters responded to mansion that measured more than a total of 10,000 square feet.

It broke out off Murfield Way in Oldsmar. According to Oldsmar fire officials, more than $1 million worth of property and belongings were destroyed. There were no injuries.

The house, with about 7,000 square-feet of living space, caught fire Monday at 11 p.m. By Tuesday morning, the fire was still smoldering and firefighters estimate the damage at more than $1 million.

The damage was throughout the home, as well as a covered patio and garage. Officials have not said what may have started the fire.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate and determine if the home is a total loss.

The home market value is at $1.5 million.

