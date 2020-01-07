WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Secret Service agents arrested a South Florida man who is accused of using his military experience to skip past security checkpoints set up for President Donald Trump.

Brandon Magnan told checkpoints he was a member of "HMX-1" unit

Magnan later said he was "retired" but records show dishonorable discharge

Magnan charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer

The security breach came several hours prior to the President and first family’s scheduled departure at Palm Beach International Airport.



Investigators say Brandon Magnan got past an initial checkpoint after giving a deputy a fake military law enforcement ID and identifying himself as a member of “HMX-1.”



HMX-1 is the U.S. Marines unit that provides operations and security for “Marine One,” the helicopter used by the President.



The U.S. Secret Service says in an arrest report that around 3 p.m. Sunday, Magnan verbally identified himself as law enforcement.



“Shortly after arriving on the grounds of Atlantic Aviation, Magnan was approached by another PBSO deputy who requested to see Magnan’s credentials,” the arrest report states. “Noting that Magnan was not attired in USMC uniform, as is common practice during active presidential travel, the PBSO deputy contacted actual members of the HMX-1 unit who immediately identified Magnan’s credentials as counterfeit, based on numerous factors.”



Investigators say Magnan then told them he was “retired”; however, a search of military records found Magnan “…was actually dishonorably discharged in approximately 2010, following his conviction at Court Martial for serious offenses.”



Federal Judge Samuel Ivanovich on Monday set bond for Magnan at $100,000 and ordered he not leave South Florida, among other conditions.



Magnan is charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.