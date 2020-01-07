LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Several neighbors took to social media after a recent series of bear sightings in Lake County.

Most recently, one resident in Mount Dora shared a video showing bears getting into neighborhood garbage cans.

It all has residents ready to make changes when comes to taking out the trash - if you're one of those residents, here's four things to know about what you can do:

Lake County Solid Waste has bear-resistant containers. They cost $40 each.

Clean grills and store them in a secure area.​

County Environmental officials say you should only take garbage to the curb the day of trash pick-ups, not the night before.

Contact number for bear resistant containers: 352-343-3776