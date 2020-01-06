ORLANDO, Fla. – Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Orlando for MegaCon, organizers announced Monday.

The comedian, known for humorous songs like "Amish Paradise," "White & Nerdy," and "Eat It," is set to appear at the convention on April 17-19.

Yankovic joins a lineup that currently includes Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Star Wars) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad). The cast of The Lord of the Rings trilogy—Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan—will also be reuniting at the convention.

More guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to celebrity guests, MegaCon features cosplay competitions, panels, workshops and more.

Megacon Orlando will take place April 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.