WINTER PARK, Fla. – Police have identified the man who was found dead at a Winter Park mansion.

Police identify man found dead in Winter Park home

Investigators say Robert Picerne died after a medical episode

Police spent much of Sunday and Monday at the home off Genius Drive - right across Lake Virginia from Rollins College. Winter Park Fire Department responded to the home just before noon Sunday after receiving a medical call.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the man who died as Robert Picerne. Investigators say their preliminary investigation shows Picerne, who lived at the home, died after a medical episode.

Police say as with any death, they always conduct a very thorough investigation.

Property records link Picerne to the Picerne Real Estate Group, a large real-estate company in Central Florida.​