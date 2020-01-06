The magic starts at 10 p.m., when bakers come in to start mixing, kneading, cutting and proofing.

The second shift starts at 5 a.m. That’s when the hands-on work gets rolling.

“If it’s a holiday, there's a couple thousand (donuts sold),” said Jordan Gawne, assistant manager of the Clarence Paula’s Donuts location.

Each day all of those Paula’s Donuts are handmade, the way it’s been since 1996.

Now the bakery’s looking for more help as business continues to rise.

“We are hiring for finishing positions and baking positions,” Gawne said.

The main requirement is strength, heart and no phone.

"Phones just get in the way,” Gawne said. “We know here it is not tolerated, but I think that it is something that will make whoever works here stronger."

Here’s what they’re hiring for and what qualifications are required: pic.twitter.com/JSqD81mBcS — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) January 6, 2020

Gawne may be on to something. Arlene Kaukus, director of career services for the University at Buffalo, said technology isn’t taking away communication skills but it’s hurting something else.

“Dialed back their confidence in being able to have a person-to-person conversation,” Kaukus said.

She added that students are struggling with how to start conversations.

"To some degree, we have to go back to the basics,” Kaukus explained. “How do you introduce yourself to somebody, how does the tone and inflection in your voice, how do you present yourself and your smile?”

She has a few tips to remember.

“Always remember that everyone else in the room is human being," she suggested.

Also, Kaukus suggests doing practice interviews and taping them. This way, a person who’s new to the working world can see first-hand how they're presenting themselves.

"The more you do it, the more confident you will become,” Kaukus said.

Much like when it comes to learning at the new job, practice makes perfect.

"Just keep trying and have faith in yourself," Gawne suggested.