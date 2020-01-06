OSTEEN, Fla. — An Osteen woman told deputies she got her buckets mixed up when she tossed a container of human waste into her landlord’s face, sparking a struggle that left excrement smeared in two trailers in rural Volusia County.

Joanne Mercader accused in feces fight

Suspect originally said landlord tossed first

Osteen trailer renter blames bucket confusion

The feces fight landed renter Joanne Mercader in the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach on a charge of battery on someone 65 years or older.

Mercader, 59, bonded out of jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

A deputy who responded to the Osteen disturbance asked Mercader, with waste dried on her face, to explain what happened.

"All I know is you're covered in feces. She's covered in feces," the deputy said. "So how did all of this happen?"

Deputy Trevor Brown went to 2490 Reed Ellis Road after 6:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about a disturbance.

Mercader originally told Brown her landlord tried dumping a bucket of waste on her to evict her from the trailer.

Later, she changed her story, saying she had two buckets, one with clean water and one with human waste.

“Joanne claimed she intended to use a bucket of water but got the two buckets confused,” Brown’s report said.

They struggled in the bathroom, where Mercader got feces smeared on her face. Then she ran to a neighbor’s trailer.

Another deputy who responded interviewed the landlord, Abby Blum, 65. She said she went to the trailer after arranging a time with Mercader to check on some things the renter said was broken.

Blum knocked on the door several times and got no answer. So she entered the trailer.

“Abby opened the door after receiving no answer from Joanne, at which time she was met with a full bucket of human feces being thrown into her face,” the arrest report said. Two witnesses backed up the landlord’s version. They provided signed statements.

The landlord signed a statement and said she wanted to press charges.