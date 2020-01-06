ORLANDO, Fla. — One Central Florida man has come up with a unique, attention grabbing way of rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chris Van Dorn has always been a fan of Batman, and what the superhero stands for.

"He’s a symbol of goodwill, incorruptible, doing the right thing, making his city better,” Van Dorn said.

Chris has also had a love of animals since he was young.

His dog and sidekick, Mr. Boots, is a rescue dog.

“It turned out he had this crazy back story of being rescued through the organization called Pilots and Paws,” Van Dorn said.

Seeing how his dog was rescued inspired him to want to make a difference with rescue animals too.

"It came to me in the shower, I was in the shower thinking, if I was to start a nonprofit, how could I get the word out?” Van Dorn said.

After seeing the work of other people who donned the cape and cowl for good causes, Van Dorn decided to get a batsuit of his own. And he's even got a Robin suit for Mr. Boots.

Dressed as the caped crusader, Chris started driving dogs and cats from Central Florida shelters to states up north where they’re more likely to find a home.

“Sometimes I do three or four animals at a time. I went all the way to Vermont with four dogs in my small Honda Accord — not quite the Batmobile. So that was a pretty crazy trek,” Van Dorn said.

Unlike Bruce Wayne, Chris doesn’t have a multi-billion dollar fortune.

But a Go Fund Me campaign raised more than $30,000 to help him start his non-profit, Batman 4 Paws.

Chris has gone on to help save around 100 cats and dogs from being euthanized.

“Giving an animal a second chance at life, that is the best thing I could ask for,” Van Dorn said.

And he says he also uses the Batman suit to raise awareness of shelter animals on social media.

“I’m glad I can be that symbol for them and draw attention for their cause,” Van Dorn said.