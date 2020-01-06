ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange and Osceola counties are looking into reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire along I-4 Monday.

The calls came in around 6:30 a.m. for four vehicles on I-4, two in Orange County and two in Osceola County along the county line. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says each vehicle was struck in locations that were in close proximity to each other, in the westbound lanes and in the vicinty of Exit 68/State Road 535.

No one was hurt, but the sheriff's office says they have no suspect information they can release right now, and if anyone has information they should call 911 to report it.

Last week, around 19 vehicles were struck on I-4 and I-95 , with damage consistent with pellet, BB or small-caliber guns. Fifteen of the vehicles were in Volusia County, one was in Seminole County and three were in St. Johns County.

FHP identified a small silver SUV as being involved in the shootings. If you know anything about thpse incidents, you can call the sheriff's office in Volusia County at 386-860-7030.