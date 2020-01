VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Ormond Beach Police need the public's help in a search for two missing children.

River and Serenity Shelton were last seen with their mother, Chasity Shelton, at an Econo Lodge in Ormond Beach.

Officals said DCF had previously issued an order to take the children into custody because their parents avoided attempts to meet with the agency.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the family is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at (386) 248-1777.