ORLANDO, Fla. — A chilly Sunday is ahead for Central Florida so hold onto the jackets.

The cold front that swept through with heavy rain and severe weather has cleared all of Florida. In its wake, temperatures have taken a nose dive back into the 40s to start and they’ll only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.

The good news is that the skies will be mostly sunny and quiet today.

There will be a bit of a breeze today that will make it feel a bit chillier. This wind will come down overnight tonight and allow temperatures to tumble even further by Monday morning.

Stepping outside back to work or school on Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the northwest of I-4 while they’ll be in the lower 40s around Orlando.

The sunshine returns for Monday afternoon and temperatures will try to moderate some back into the middle to upper 60s, but this is still below average.

Temperatures will stay relatively cool through about Thursday. This is when winds will start to shift out of the south and warm temperatures back above average.

They’ll be in the low to mid-70s on Thursday before reaching for the upper 70s and low 80s for the start of next weekend. Rain chances do return by next weekend too.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions will still be hazardous today behind the cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest and sustained from 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet with choppy waters on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions very poor with a small easterly swell.

Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat is elevated. Water temperatures are in the lower 60s around Daytona Beach and they’re around 70 degrees near Cocoa Beach.

